Diplomat Logvinov: disagreements in EU countries are hindering the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation

Disagreements between members of the European Union (EU) are the main reason for the slowdown in the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions. This point of view was expressed by the acting permanent representative of Russia to the EU, Kirill Logvinov, in a conversation with RIA News.

In his opinion, the fatigue of European countries with restrictions cannot be called stable. “Its degree fluctuates unevenly across member countries and depends on the rhythm of their internal political life, primarily election cycles,” the diplomat explained. He clarified that the adoption of new sanctions against Russia complicates the growth of contradictions between members of the association.