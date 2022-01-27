The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov called the rumors about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hysteria and a bluff of the Western media. About this he declared in an interview with Euronews.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the Kremlin does not plan such actions. “Russia has no plans to invade either Ukraine or any other country. This is a bluff created not in Russia, but in those countries that are now spreading this hysterical message throughout Europe and around the world, ”Chizhov said.

Earlier, German political scientist, former German diplomat Hubert Thilike accused the West of inflating hysteria about a war with Russia, which has no plans for an armed conflict. The expert noted that the security of Europe is possible only with Russia. He did not see a direct threat of war and stressed that hostilities between countries should not be allowed.