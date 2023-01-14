SK: a man died in a park in the north of Moscow while trying to start a homemade firecracker

A man died in a park in the north of Moscow while trying to set off a homemade firecracker. About it reported press service of the Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

According to investigators, the incident occurred in Timiryazevsky Park. A man born in 1975, together with relatives and friends, decided to launch a homemade firecracker in the park. However, during the launch, he received an injury incompatible with life, Ivanova said.

Investigators and criminologists are working at the scene, and a pre-investigation check has been launched.

Earlier in the Arkhangelsk region, an 11-year-old student broke his fingers because of a firecracker. As investigators found out, the seller did not explain the rules for its use to the student. A boy on the street held a firecracker in his hand.