The Russian talked to a resident of Sochi and learned about the scheme of earning local “businessmen” on tourists. He told about this in his blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

As the author noted, having seen soft ottomans, which are in demand among tourists, on one of the beaches of Sochi, which are rented by the hour, he was interested in how much you can earn on this activity.

With this question, he approached a local resident. “Well, day after day is not necessary – here a lot depends on the weather. But the mower (a thousand rubles – approx. “Lenta.ru”) definitely sticks to me a day, and in the season it happens more, “the beach worker described his income.

The man noticed that such “watchmen” sit in one place all day long and wait for clients to approach them themselves.

Also, the Russian found out that now vacationers take about 30-40 pieces of ottomans, and in the summer – several times more. The cost of an hour of rent is 200 rubles.

“It is immediately clear why there are so many“ points ”with these ottomans on the beach – the business is not dusty, but it brings money,” the man summed up.

