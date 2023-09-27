Blogger “Zena” said that Soviet planes from the 70s fly to the DPRK

A Russian traveler and travel blogger described the flight to North Korea with the phrase “every flight could be the last.” The man shared his impressions on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication said that the situation with planes in the DPRK is “tight.” “They don’t produce their own, no one sells American or European ones to them and no one will service them,” he explained. – What remains? Fly with what you have. And there are some from the times when the USSR helped with airplanes.”

The Russian noted that Soviet aircraft from the 70s of the last century still fly to the republic. Moreover, they are the basis of the fleet of the only North Korean carrier, Air Koryo. It currently has 11 aircraft, two of which are government aircraft, launched in 1985.

According to the blogger, the An-148 plane on which he returned from Pyongyang turned out to be a very pleasant flight. “And this despite the fact that the plane is more than 40 years old,” he added. “And nothing rang, rattled, or rumbled, as my friends and I expected. Yes, it certainly looks quite dated inside. (…) You fly in such an airplane as if you were in a museum: sit and look at the details of the interior.”

Earlier in September, another Russian travel blogger and traveler described a long-haul Boeing 787 aircraft of a Chinese airline with the phrase “Russia is not shining yet.” The girl said that this was her first experience of flying on such an airliner, better known as the Dreamliner. She said that now 70 airlines in the world have them, but there is not a single one in the Russian Federation.