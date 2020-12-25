The speaker of the State Assembly of Yakutia, Pyotr Gogolev, ordered an inspection of the deputy Pyotr Ammosov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation), who, during the plenary session of the parliament, gazed at the minister’s neckline. This was announced by the press secretary of the State Assembly of Yakutia Chokur Gavriliev on his page in Facebook…

Gavriliev clarified that Ammosov would be checked for violation of the Regulations on Deputy Ethics. He pointed out that the participants in the plenary session must adhere to the rules, they are not entitled to comment on the speeches of other deputies and express value judgments in relation to them. “A deputy, first of all, must show politeness, tact and respect for the persons present at the meeting,” the message says.

The chairman of the republican committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Viktor Gubarev said that the party will appreciate the behavior of Ammosov, but there is no question of his exclusion. RIA News…

On December 24, Ammosov reprimanded the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Trade and Tourism of Yakutia, Irina Vysokikh, for open clothes because of her neckline. Ammosov said that during the speech Vysokikh did not listen to her, but looked at the open part of her body. The minister said in response that she did not intend to discuss her appearance.

The deputy refused to apologize to Vysokikh, as he saw nothing offensive in his words, writes Gazeta.Ru. Ammosov said that he did not express a complaint to her personally, but only “wanted to draw the attention of the management to the ethics of a civil servant.” He clarified that this is not his first conflict with the Vysokikh – a few years ago it occurred because of a proposed project to authorize the sale of low-alcohol drinks.