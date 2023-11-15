Embassy: the Russian delegation arrived in San Francisco to participate in the APEC summit

The Russian delegation arrived in San Francisco to participate in the APEC summit. This is reported by RIA News, the Russian embassy said. The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

The diplomatic mission noted that they expect a “pragmatic and constructive dialogue” from the United States within the forum. The embassy also said that they consider the forum as a platform for discussing economic interaction between countries in the region.

The APEC summit in San Francisco runs from November 11 to 17.