By the end of 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defense will receive a batch of the first Russian naval drones, which are planned to be tested in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was announced on Monday, November 27, by the managing director of the KMZ holding (Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant) Mikhail Danilenkov.

“The Ministry of Defense has already agreed on the delivery of the first 10 units [морских дронов]. This will be the first pilot batch that will be tested in the Northern Military District zone,” he indicated in an interview with “RIA News”.

As Danilenkov clarified, the devices can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h, carry explosives weighing up to 600 kg, and also cover a distance of more than 200 km. In addition, maritime drones can work as a platform for an aerial drone or anti-drone.

Earlier, on November 23, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced the importance of mass production of inexpensive drones for the Northern Military District.

On November 21, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, said that the volume of supplies of drones to the Russian army has increased 16 times compared to the beginning of 2022. He emphasized that in the interests of the special operation, the tasks of the state defense order are constantly being clarified, two or three times a month, and daily control of the supply of necessary weapons and equipment to the troops is organized.

On November 10, the Welt TV channel called the production of Lancet drones in the Russian Federation an example of success. According to journalist Christoph Wanner, Russia has taken the production of combat drones to a new level.

