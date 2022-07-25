The Russian Defense Ministry warned about the impending provocation of the SBU with hexane in Slavyansk

The Russian Defense Ministry has warned the inhabitants of Slavyansk about an impending provocation using potent poisonous substances. According to the agency, in the coming days, SBU employees are planning to blow up containers with a chemically hazardous substance – hexane, with a total volume of more than 120 tons, at the oil and fat plant, the head of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response – Head of the National Control Center told reporters on Monday, July 25 Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev.

He noted that the explosion of such containers with hexane will lead to the formation of a toxic cloud that will spread more than 10 kilometers. All residential areas of Slavyansk, as well as neighboring settlements, will fall into the zone of chemical damage.

“We recommend that the residents of Slovyansk and nearby settlements immediately take the necessary protective measures,” the Russian general said.