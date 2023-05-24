On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the combat work of the parachute company of the Tula formation of the Airborne Forces (VDV) to hold one of the lines in the special operation zone.

“As a company commander, my main task is to competently command my unit. My task is to make all four labyrinths work as a single organism, as a single fist. We are holding a strategic road, so to speak, in the direction of the city of Artemovsk. They don’t stand a chance. They will be destroyed. There are no impossible tasks for the Airborne Forces, ”said the company commander.

It is noted that the paratroopers are constantly monitoring one of the most important areas of combat contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The movement of the enemy is being detected from the sky and the earth, and after detection, harassing fire from a light machine gun is opened.

“There was a rollover at the landing a little further. The guys gave them a good rebuff, from the “Grads” they burned them perfectly, did not let them pass, nothing came of them. From the right flank there was also a roll, they gave them a worthy rebuff. So everything is in order, no one will pass, ”said machine gunner Sergei.

Earlier, on May 22, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation told how the gunner of the parachute company, junior sergeant Alexei Kamnev, as part of the Russian Airborne Forces unit, liberated one of the strategically important settlements when, during additional reconnaissance, he revealed hidden enemy reserves.

On May 18, the calculation of the Tula artillery paratroopers from the Msta-B guns destroyed the enemy infantry, who had taken refuge in the dugouts and houses of the private sector.

Prior to this, on May 15, in one of the areas of the special operation to protect the Donbass, a unit of the Airborne Forces repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian formations.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

