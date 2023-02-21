In a statement, the ministry detailed the quantities of ammunition that were provided to what it called “offensive squadrons of volunteers,” a name that the army appears to give to Wagner..

And the Russian Ministry of Defense added: “All requests for ammunition for the offensive units are being met as quickly as possible,” promising new supplies as of Saturday, stressing that the information indicating a shortage is “totally false.”“.

Once again, it praised the “courage of the Russian volunteers” in the fight and their “dedication” and denounced “the futile attempts to sow discord that serve the interests of the enemy.”“.

defection and betrayal

Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized Russia’s top military leadership in the past, but this attack on Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, two key figures in Russia, is clearly an escalation.

The tension has become more evident in recent weeks with the attempt of Russian forces to seize the city of Bakhmut (east), where both the army and the Wagner Group claimed progress in sometimes contradictory statements. .

This tension also reflects the difficulties faced by Russian forces three days before the first anniversary of the launch of the attack on Ukraine .

Putin’s cook accusations