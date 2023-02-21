In a statement, the ministry detailed the quantities of ammunition that were provided to what it called “offensive squadrons of volunteers,” a name that the army appears to give to Wagner..
And the Russian Ministry of Defense added: “All requests for ammunition for the offensive units are being met as quickly as possible,” promising new supplies as of Saturday, stressing that the information indicating a shortage is “totally false.”“.
Once again, it praised the “courage of the Russian volunteers” in the fight and their “dedication” and denounced “the futile attempts to sow discord that serve the interests of the enemy.”“.
defection and betrayal
- Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized Russia’s top military leadership in the past, but this attack on Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, two key figures in Russia, is clearly an escalation.
- The tension has become more evident in recent weeks with the attempt of Russian forces to seize the city of Bakhmut (east), where both the army and the Wagner Group claimed progress in sometimes contradictory statements..
- This tension also reflects the difficulties faced by Russian forces three days before the first anniversary of the launch of the attack on Ukraine.
Putin’s cook accusations
- The head of the Russian armed group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Tuesday accused his country’s General Staff of “treason” by refusing, he said, to deliver equipment to his elements who are on the front lines in eastern Ukraine..
- “The Chief of Staff and the Minister of Defense are issuing random orders and asking not only not to deliver ammunition to the Wagner Group, but also not to assist it in the field of air transport,” Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted by his media office on Telegram.“.
- He added, “There is a direct confrontation that is an attempt to destroy Wagner. It amounts to treason to the homeland, while Wagner is fighting for Bakhmut and incurring hundreds of casualties every day.”“.
