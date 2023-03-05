The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 40 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed per day as a result of army aviation strikes and artillery fire from the Western Group of Forces. The progress of the fighting was reported to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In addition, an armored combat vehicle and three vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were eliminated. It is specified that the blow was struck in the areas of the settlements of Gryanikovka and Masyutovka in the Kharkiv region.

The department also reported that the Russian military, which are part of the units of the Yuzhnaya group of forces, over the past day destroyed over 210 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Defense, up to 180 Ukrainian Ukrainian military were destroyed in the Krasnolimansky direction.