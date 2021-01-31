18 attacks were recorded per day in the SAR by the Russian military, Deputy Head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, said.

There were ten attacks in Idlib province, five attacks in Latakia and two attacks in Aleppo. Another shelling was recorded in the province of Hama.

Sytnik noted that the fire was opened from the positions of the Dzhebhat al-Nusra terrorist organization banned in Russia. No attacks by illegal armed groups controlled by the Turkish side were registered.

The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties once again called on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation.

The operation of the RF Armed Forces against terrorist organizations on the territory of the SAR began in 2015 at the request of the President of the Republic, Bashar al-Assad. Earlier, “AiF” spoke about the situation in Syria.