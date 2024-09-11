Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Marines Tried to Seize Drilling Platform in Black Sea

On the night of September 10-11, a naval landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to seize a drilling platform in the Black Sea. This was reported to journalists by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the self-elevating installation “Krym-2”. It is specified that the naval landing force that attacked the drilling rig included 14 US-made boats with crews.

The Ministry of Defense added that the attempt to seize the platform was thwarted.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already attacked the Crimea-1 and Crimea-2 rigs installed in the Black Sea in 2022. At that time, Ukraine hit the platforms with long-range weapons. As a result of the attack, several people were injured, and a fire broke out on one of the rigs.