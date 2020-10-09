More than 12 thousand Russian military have recovered from the coronavirus. This was announced on Friday, October 9, at the country’s Ministry of Defense.

“Over the past 24 hours, 54 servicemen have recovered in the armed forces of the Russian Federation after undergoing treatment. The total number of recovered in the armed forces of the Russian Federation (on a cumulative basis) increased to 12,293 “, – the message is quoted “RIA News”…

Also, the department added that among the civilian personnel, the number of cured reached 1,538 people.

On the eve of the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health, Alexei Kuznetsov, said that the department recommends that Russians spend the coming weekend at home due to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as refuse to visit public places and limit the use of public transport.

In addition, the Kremlin said that the statistics of the daily increase in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia is a reason for the internal mobilization of every resident of the country. The Kremlin called on Russians to draw the necessary conclusions and observe epidemiological safety measures, including wearing masks.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 1,272,238 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 22,257 deaths were recorded, 1,009,421 people recovered.

