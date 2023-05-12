The Ministry of Defense denied reports of defense breakthroughs by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports spread on Telegram channels about a breakthrough of defense in various sections of the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). This was stated by the military department in its Telegram-channel.

Statements circulated by individual telegram channels about “defense breakthroughs” that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

As of 22.00 Thursday, May 11, active operations are not underway in the Kupyansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson directions. The ministry stressed that the general situation in the area of ​​the special operation is under control.

Related materials:

Successes of the Russian troops

The department also spoke about what is happening on the line of contact. So, according to the Ministry of Defense, in the Kupyansk direction during the day of May 11, the West group of troops stopped the actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the Krasnolimansky direction, the grouping of troops “Center” repelled two attacks by company tactical groups of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the settlements of Kremennaya and Chervonaya Dibrova.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian military stopped three attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance in force, and also successfully repelled eight enemy attacks on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.

Subdivisions of the “South” grouping of troops are actively blocking Avdiivka and capturing Maryinka.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense reported that an attack by a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlement of Maloilinovka was repulsed. Army and attack aircraft, as well as artillery are involved in the battle. The Ukrainian army suffers significant losses in manpower and equipment, the department added.

Related materials:

Situation in Artemovsk

The ministry also announced the continuation of the assault on the western part of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) with the support of aviation and artillery.

On the afternoon of May 11, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported that the attack aircraft were supported by the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV), which fettered the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the flanks, as well as aviation and artillery of the Southern Group of Forces, which completed 95 fire missions in a day.

At the same time, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not going to surrender Artemivsk. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities intend to hold the city “for as long as the military deems necessary for tactical and strategic purposes.”

Ukraine has been defending Artemivsk since August 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained the meaning of fighting for the city by saying that control over it would allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance deep into Ukraine. The Minister called Artemivsk an important center of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.