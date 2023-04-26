The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the accident of the MiG-31 fighter in the Murmansk region

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the accident of the MiG-31 fighter in the Murmansk region, transmits RIA News.

The possible crash of the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft became known earlier on April 26.

The plane crashed during a training flight, the military department said. The pilots on board ejected, there is no threat to their life and health, the Ministry of Defense noted.

The MiG-31 crashed in a deserted place, the ministry stressed.

Earlier, a video was posted on the network, which, presumably, depicted the circling of the aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The footage shows the plane with flames escaping from it.