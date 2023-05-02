The Ministry of Defense reported that the forces of the Russian Armed Forces attacked the railway station in Kramatorsk

Rocket and artillery units of the group of forces “South” attacked the railway station in Kramatorsk. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group Vadim Astafiev, reports TASS.

As Astafyev clarified, the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket launchers in the Soledar-Bakhmut direction destroyed a wagon with ammunition.

In addition, the aircraft of the Center grouping of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) attacked eight strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Krasno-Limansky direction, Alexander Savchuk, head of the Center grouping’s press center, said. In total, about 170 targets were hit by the units of the group in this direction, including areas where enemy firepower and manpower were concentrated.