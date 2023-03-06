Russian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani military fired at the car of law enforcement officers of Karabakh

The military of Azerbaijan fired at the car of law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh. The circumstances of the shootout on March 5 are reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes Interfax.

“At 10:00 on March 5, 2023, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Dyukyanlar, servicemen of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan fired on a car with law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the statement said.

It is specified that as a result of the incident, three people were killed, and an employee who was in the car was also injured. “On the Azerbaijani side, the losses were: two dead, one wounded,” the Ministry of Defense said. The agency noted that the Russian peacekeepers stopped the clash. On this fact, the command of the peacekeeping contingent of Russia, together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is conducting an investigation.

Earlier it was reported that on March 5, units of the Azerbaijani army tried to stop vehicles carrying out illegal deliveries of military cargo for inspection. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that fire was opened from the opposite side. The Armenian authorities considered this incident to be terrorism.