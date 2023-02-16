The Ministry of Defense announced the return of 101 Russian soldiers from captivity as a result of negotiations

Russia released 101 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity. On Thursday, February 16, journalists were informed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes RIA News.

“Today, February 16, as a result of the negotiation process, 101 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the defense ministry said.

They clarified that the aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia will deliver the released servicemen to Moscow, where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation. At the moment, the soldiers are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

On December 7, 2022, Russia conducted a prisoner exchange with Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense, 60 Russian servicemen were released from captivity. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, specified that the exchange took place according to the formula “60 for 60”.

Prior to this, the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev took place on December 1. Then the Ministry of Defense announced the return of 50 servicemen. According to Pushilin, at that time, 12 fighters from the DPR and 8 from the LPR were released from the territory controlled by Kyiv.