The Russian Defense Ministry assessed the situation with the British destroyer Defender, which violated the Russian border in the Black Sea, calling its actions “an epic fiasco.” This was stated by the official representative of the department, Major General Igor Konashenkov, according to the message of the Ministry of Defense, received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

“The epic fiasco of the provocation of the British destroyer Defender in the Black Sea, which abruptly changed course from Russian territorial waters after the warning shots of the escort ship, will remain a scent stain on the reputation of the Royal Navy for a long time,” it was reported.

The British Ministry of Defense previously stated that the destroyer made an innocent passage in the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law. Also, the department denied information that warning shots were fired by the Russian side.