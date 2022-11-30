The speaker of the Ministry of Defense Konashenkov announced the destruction of weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the West

Russian troops destroyed several units of weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by Western countries. This was stated to journalists by the official speaker of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to a representative of the defense department, Russian artillery destroyed two US-made AN / TPQ-37 counter-battery radars and a platoon of M777 howitzers.

He clarified that the radar stations were destroyed in the area of ​​​​the villages of Minkovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the M777 artillery systems were destroyed in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

According to updated data from the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 391 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6903 tanks, 904 multiple rocket launcher systems and 3634 field artillery guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.