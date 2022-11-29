The Ministry of Defense announced the continuation of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction

The Russian army continues its offensive in the Donetsk direction. This was announced to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is noted that in the course of offensive operations, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, five armored combat vehicles and the same number of vehicles per day.

On November 29, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that Russian troops had liberated the settlements of Pershe Travnya and Andreevka. The assault was conducted by units of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the DPR, with fire support from other Russian units.

Acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin also did not rule out the imminent takeover of Vugledar. In this case, the possibility of access to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk will open, he concluded.