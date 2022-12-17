Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces inflicted a massive strike on the objects of the military-industrial complex and energy of Ukraine

On Friday, December 16, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive blow to the military command and control systems, the military-industrial complex and the energy facilities of Ukraine that provide them. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry clarified that the strike was carried out by high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons. “The target has been reached. All designated objects were hit, ”they concluded.

It is noted that as a result of the strike, the transfer of foreign weapons and ammunition was disrupted, the advancement of reserves to the areas of hostilities was blocked, and Ukrainian defense enterprises for the production and repair of weapons, military equipment and ammunition were stopped.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Russian troops continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction and took advantageous positions and lines.