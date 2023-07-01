MO: Russian Armed Forces struck at the control posts of the operational-tactical group “Donetsk”

Russian troops launched a group attack on the control posts of the operational-tactical group “Donetsk” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The department emphasized that the strike was carried out by high-precision sea and land-based weapons. “All designated targets have been hit. The goal of the strike has been achieved,” the ministry concluded.

They also said that over the past day, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive operations in the Donetsk, Krasno-Limansky and Yuzhno-Donetsk directions.

On June 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military launched a group attack on the artillery depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was alleged that the affected facilities also contained ammunition transferred to Ukraine by the West.