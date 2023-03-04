The Russian Defense Minister inspected the battle front in eastern Ukraine, according to what the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday, as battles raged around the city of Bakhmut.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Sergei Shoigu “inspected a command post on the front” in the “Donetsk-south direction”, without specifying the location or date of the visit.
The ministry released a video showing Shoigu traveling in a helicopter, then speaking to a soldier in front of damaged buildings, guarded by a soldier.
Yesterday, Friday, sources announced that Russia had taken control of Bakhmut, calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to withdraw his forces from it.
This coincides with US President Joe Biden’s announcement of new military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Washington.
The new military support includes ammunition, especially for the Himars missile system, which was used by Ukrainian forces with devastating effect on Russian forces and logistical lines.
