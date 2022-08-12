In Volgograd, a man decided to take a walk in the heat and died

In Volgograd, a man decided to take a walk in the heat and died. About this REN TV reported in the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

According to investigators, the deceased was found by local residents on the street. Law enforcement officers did not find any injuries or other signs of violent death on his body.

On August 10, residents of the Volgograd region were warned about abnormal heat. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the air temperature can reach 42 degrees. High temperatures in the Russian region will last until August 13, the ministry added.

40-degree heat in future summer periods was also promised to the residents of Moscow. According to climatologist Mikhail Yulkin, all scenarios for further climate change are associated with human impact on the environment.