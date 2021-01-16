A resident of Moscow decided to intimidate a drinking companion, who was accused of stealing a mobile phone, and burned him alive. REN TV reports.

According to the suspect’s mother, her 38-year-old son was constantly at the house of a 43-year-old friend, where they drank alcohol. At some point, he decided to intimidate the man, doused him with ignition fluid and set him on fire.

The woman told reporters that the body of a neighbor with burns was found in the stairwell. “At two in the morning [сын] came in and said that a man was burnt out, ”the Russian woman recalled. The suspect is currently under arrest.

Last summer, it was reported that a Russian burned the boss alive, who refused to let him go home early. The man, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, was mowing the grass. At some point, he complained to his boss about fatigue and asked to go home, demanding payment for the work done. When the leader refused to the subordinate, he poured gasoline on him and set him on fire.