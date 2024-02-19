Near Krasnoyarsk, a father stabbed his daughter's friend to death for showing attention to her

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a 58-year-old local resident killed his daughter’s 31-year-old friend. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional headquarters of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to the department, on the afternoon of February 18, the accused was drinking with his daughter and her friend. The drunken guest, in the presence of his father, began to show signs of attention to the woman. Then the Russian made comments to him, but the victim did not react to them. The father got angry, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his opponent in the chest. He didn't survive.

The accused himself called the police and ambulance. A case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now the man has been placed in a pre-trial detention center, he admitted guilt.

