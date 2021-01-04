The crew of the Russian KamAZ-Master team led by Dmitry Sotnikov won the second stage of the Dakar-2021 rally-marathon, which takes place in Saudi Arabia. Results are available on website competitions.

Sotnikov’s crew, performing in the category of trucks, covered the distance of 457 kilometers in four hours 37 minutes 44 seconds. The second time was shown by another representative of “KamAZ-master” Airat Mardeev (plus three minutes 17 seconds), the third was Belarusian Sergei Vyazovich at MAZ (plus six minutes 30 seconds).

Two more Russian KamAZ-master crews under the control of Anton Shibalov and Andrey Karginov became the sixth and 11th.

In the overall standings, Sotnikov is in the lead (eight hours one minute and 39 seconds), Vyazovich is the second (plus 17 minutes 14 seconds), Shibalov closes the top three (plus 22 minutes and three seconds). Mardeev is fifth, Karginov – 13th.

In January 2020, the KamAZ-master crew led by Karginov won the Dakar rally in the truck category. Then the driver became the winner of the Dakar for the second time.