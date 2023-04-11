The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Leipzig for the second time was not invited to a ceremony dedicated to the anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps in the German city of Buchenwald. However, in conversation withRIA News» Consul General of the Russian Federation in Leipzig Andrey Dronov said that the laying of wreaths will take place on other dates.

According to him, the letter about the undesirable participation of the Russian side in the laying of wreaths came from the memorial complex in Buchenwald.

Dronov stressed that representatives of Belarus and Ukraine will also lay flowers.

He also recalled the case of an anti-Russian provocation in 2022, when the leadership of the memorial complex may have passed on information to third parties. There is such a threat in the current year, so the dates of laying will not be announced in advance.

“There is a square in Mittelbau-Dora, on which there are pedestals with earth from the states whose citizens were tortured in this camp. We then went to the pedestal with the inscription “USSR” and laid a memorial wreath and flowers there, which greatly upset the people who were waiting for us in the memorial itself,” the Consul General said.

A similar situation occurred in Austrian Vienna on February 23. At that time, members of the Russian delegation at the OSCE PA session were not allowed to lay flowers at the monument to Soviet soldiers-liberators.

On January 25, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Izvestia that the Polish authorities did not invite representatives of the Russian Federation to commemorative events in honor of the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. He also clarified that the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum closed the Russian exposition back in May 2022, so its curator, the Victory Museum in Moscow, cannot transfer service fees to Poland due to Western sanctions.