In the Chelyabinsk region, a man confused vinegar with vodka and drank it

In the city of Bakal, Chelyabinsk region, a pensioner confused vinegar with vodka and drank it. About this with reference to your own source writes URA.RU.

The 69-year-old Russian was taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with acute acetic acid poisoning, and he was also drunk. The doctors were unable to save him.

According to URA.RU, the patient had been drinking for several days in a row. His wife called an ambulance and found him in near critical condition.

Earlier, in the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg, a woman confused cough syrup with iodine and gave it to her 11-year-old child.