A resident of Yekaterinburg ordered the delivery of smartphones and electronics from Chelyabinsk through CDEK for 300 thousand rubles – but instead of the long-awaited purchase he received 60 kilograms of cookies. However, the shipping company will not reimburse the buyer. This is reported by Ura.ru with reference to the Novosibirsk Regional Court.

“After the delivery of the goods to the plaintiff, delivered under invoice No. 1161944866, the buyer, after opening the boxes, found that instead of cell phones, headphones and a video card, there were cookies in the boxes,” the court file says.

The transport company, in response to a written claim, acknowledged the loss of the plaintiff and, as compensation, agreed to reimburse the cost of delivery – a little more than a thousand rubles. However, the cost of the cargo itself – 308 thousand rubles – was refused to be compensated.

In the course of the proceedings, it turned out that the sender estimated the cargo at zero rubles, and indicated in the accompanying documents “honeycomb. phones “without detailed decoding.

“From the documents presented in the case file it is impossible to establish what kind of cargo was handed over for shipment by the plaintiff. The amount of damages caused to the plaintiff has not been proven, the fact of transfer of the goods claimed by the plaintiff in the claim has not been confirmed, ”the court concluded, making a refusal decision.

The companies themselves did not comment on the situation.