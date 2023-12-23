The Russian Communist Party nominated veteran politician Nikolai Kharitonov for the presidential elections scheduled for March 2024.

The Russian Interfax news agency quoted Alexander Yushchenko, secretary of the party's Central Committee, as saying, “(Nikolai) Kharitonov was nominated in a secret vote that received the support of the overwhelming majority of participants in the conference,” which was organized near the Russian capital, Moscow.

The Communist Party is one of the opposition parliamentary groups.

Nikolai Kharitonov said in a statement to the press, “Our mission is to unite the ranks of the people during the election campaign to achieve victory on all fronts,” in reference to the crisis in Ukraine.

He explained that his program is also called “Nasr.”

Kharitonov (75 years old) is a veteran politician, and has been a deputy in the Duma (the lower house of the Russian Parliament) since 1993.

Kharitonov was a presidential candidate in 2004 when he received 13.69 percent of the votes against President Vladimir Putin.

The Electoral Commission approved the candidacy applications of a number of people to run in the presidential elections scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17, 2024.