In Kursk, a pensioner lost his apartment and money after talking with scammers

In Kursk, a pensioner lost his apartment and a large sum of money after a telephone conversation with unknown people. About it reports press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kursk region on the VKontakte social network.

The attackers called a 68-year-old man and introduced themselves as bank employees. The interlocutors intimidated the Russian with an attack on his accounts and future financial losses. Then the scammers convinced the pensioner to take out a loan and send 186 thousand rubles to the indicated, supposedly safe, accounts.

After this, the man was informed of the need to sell the apartment and even paid for the services of a realtor. “The specialist was confused by the undervalued property value, but the pensioner explained it by the need for urgent repairs in a private house. When the deal was finalized, two million rubles from the sale went to the scammers’ account,” the Kursk Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Now the perpetrators will be searched for, and a criminal case has been initiated against them.

Previously, under a similar scheme, a Moscow resident lost her apartment and millions of rubles. A 74-year-old woman received a call from unknown persons, introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and told her that a loan had been issued for her.