In Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, a patient committed suicide in a hospital toilet a day after hospitalization

In Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, a man committed suicide a day after hospitalization. The body of a Russian was found in the toilet, informed Ura.ru source in a medical institution.

According to the source, the patient was found in the toilet of the neurological department. Half an hour later, doctors recorded the biological death of the man.

The source clarified that the man was admitted to the hospital on April 18 by self-report. In the regional head office of the Investigative Committee of Russia, the publication was informed of an inspection into the death of a person.

