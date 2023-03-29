In the Amur Regional Cancer Cancer Center, a patient committed suicide in intensive care

In the oncological center of the Amur region, the patient committed suicide. This is reported by the Amur Mash Telegram channel.

According to him, a 65-year-old man turned out to be dead – his body was found in the intensive care unit of a Russian hospital. A scalpel lay next to him. After the incident, investigators are checking and interviewing hospital staff and patients.

On March 27, it became known that the body of a 32-year-old anesthesiologist was found in one of the buildings of the Chelyabinsk Regional Clinical Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine. The body of the man was found by other medical workers of the oncology center. Traces of violent death were not recorded on the body of the deceased.

Prior to this, a resident of Tula, who was seriously ill with coronavirus, committed suicide in the hospital. According to the wife of the deceased, the man asked the doctors to be connected to a ventilator, but they refused to do so.