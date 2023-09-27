Colonel Koshkin announced the transition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO to new tactics

The new tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and NATO countries are attacks using long-range missiles on key infrastructure facilities on the Crimean Peninsula. Reserve Colonel Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The specialist noted that the United States and NATO countries do not hide the fact that they conduct reconnaissance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using both space satellites and their capabilities on the border of Ukraine.

“Moreover, the Pentagon admitted that HIMARS and the so-called ATACMS long-range missiles, which the United States is going to supply to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are also guided using GPS systems. Taking this into account, it turns out that the United States is being drawn into this conflict on its own,” he said.

According to Koshkin, the increase in reconnaissance flights in the area of ​​the Crimean Peninsula not only characterizes the conduct of intensive reconnaissance, but also indicates that the intensity of shelling is increasing.

“Taken together, this all characterizes the intensification of actions. Because the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed, and now we need to propose a different paradigm – attacks using long-range missiles. This forces us to increase the effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems,” concluded the reserve colonel.

The United States and its NATO allies have tripled the number of reconnaissance flights in the Crimea region since the beginning of this year. This is evidenced by data from the Flightradar24 portal.

In particular, from September 18 to 24, American reconnaissance aircraft and strategic drones, as well as reconnaissance aircraft of the North Atlantic Alliance, carried out 21 flights in the peninsula area. At the same time, at the beginning of the year and in the spring, Western aviation carried out an average of one flight per day in the region.