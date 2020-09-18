In three districts of Saratov, on September 18, cold water supply was turned off, which is why the city actually covered a communal crisis. This is reported by “Argumenty i Fakty” with reference to LLC “Water Supply Concessions-Saratov” (LLC “KVS”).

The reason for the large-scale shutdown of the cold water supply was the repair work on the water supply system. As a result, this affected 15 streets in Volzhsky (Malinovaya, Molodezhnaya, Privolzhskaya, Kalistratova, Fregatnaya, Sorgovaya, Abrikosovaya streets), Zavodskoy (a square of Novokrekingskaya – Azina – Khomyakova streets – Novo-Krekingsky proezd), and Kirovsky districts (Melnichnaya streets, Novopolyanskaya Staropolyanskaya, Lesnaya), including also Molodezhnaya, Bryanskaya and Novopolyanskaya streets.

Utilities plan to complete the work in half a day and return the water supply to the Saratov houses by evening. In some areas of the city, cold water will appear earlier – by 15:00, and in the rest – by 18:00.

At the end of August 2020, the city of Langepas (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug) was on the verge of a communal disaster. The water supply was cut off there due to the refusal of local authorities to pay for the services of public utilities, which, in turn, did not transfer money to suppliers. At that time, the debt amounted to more than 1.5 million rubles.

