Nikolai Shestakov, an official representative of the governor of the Novgorod region, explained the arrival of the police at the congress of municipal deputies. According to him, this was due to anti-coronavirus measures. TASS…

“Most likely, the event took place within the framework of compliance with anti-coronavirus measures. We have them [мероприятия с участием полиции] regularly take place both in transport and in public places. This time it was held here, ”Shestakov said. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not given any comments on this yet.

Earlier, the press secretary of the former municipal deputy of the Timiryazevsky district of Moscow, Yulia Galyamina, Nikolai Kasyan, said that she was detained at the “Zemsky Congress” on May 22.

On the website Government of the Novgorod region On May 18, a decree was published by Governor Andrei Nikitin, according to which the number of those present at public events is reduced to 30 people. The only exceptions were events in state and local government bodies. Up to 50 people can be present there.