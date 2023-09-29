Chess player Kosteniuk about changing citizenship: I could not continue to be a part of this

World chess champion, Russian Alexandra Kosteniuk explained the change of citizenship with the phrase “I could no longer be part of this.” By this she shared in an interview on Vitya Kravchenko’s YouTube channel.

The chess player said that she made this decision in the summer and autumn of last year. She explained that she was playing for Russia at the time, so the state used her name. “It was always ‘Russian chess player’. When they now say “the Russian chess player turned out to be the best,” for me it sounds like proof that “look, we are the best. And in sports too,” admitted Kosteniuk.

In March, it became known that Kosteniuk had changed her sports citizenship to Swiss.

Earlier, Russian swimming champion Sofya Spdarenko announced a change of sports citizenship. She clarified that she will now represent the Kazakhstan national team. According to the athlete, it was difficult for her to make this decision, but it was a conscious and mature choice.