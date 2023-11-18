Olympic champion Melnikova said she hopes to perform at the 2024 Olympics

Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Angelina Melnikova assessed her chances of performing at the 2024 Games. Her words lead RIA News.

“Hope for the Olympics is the last to die. For now, I’m preparing for the Friendship Games and the BRICS Games,” Melnikova said. She noted that it is difficult for her to motivate herself, training is not going to full strength. At the same time, the gymnast added that if necessary, you can get into optimal shape in three months.

Melnikova is the 2020 Olympic champion in the team all-around, the silver medalist of the Games in the same program event, as well as the winner of bronze medals in the individual competition and in floor exercises. At the world championship held in October 2021, the Russian woman became the absolute champion.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be excluded from participation in competitions. The decision on countries’ admission to the 2024 Olympics has not yet been made.