“As for whether we can see financial stability risks, we can’t see them,” Zabotkin told reporters during a regular central bank briefing.

The ruble fell against the US dollar in Friday’s trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange to its lowest level since March 2022.

And the decline continued to reach 99 rubles against one dollar in light of the continuous decline of the Russian currency since the beginning of the year, when it traded at about 65 rubles, a decrease of approximately 30 percent.

Zabotkin explained the reason for the weakness of the ruble, saying, “Activating domestic demand also contributes to an increase in demand for imports, which leads with limited exports to weaken the ruble and also puts pressure on prices.”

As a result, he added, the central bank has witnessed “a significant increase in the current inflation indicators in recent months, including the stable part.”

Asked if the central bank had postponed plans to start publishing ruble exchange rate forecasts, Zabotkin said it was “part of the work to expand the circle indicators included in the macroeconomic forecast.”

He added, “This is part of initiatives to expand and enrich our communication tools with the community of experts, companies and residents. These new initiatives will be implemented in the first half of next year.”

After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in late February 2022, the Russian currency exchange rate fell to nearly 120 rubles per dollar, but it quickly recovered after the Russian Central Bank took support measures.