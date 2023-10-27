The Russian Central Bank raised the key rate to 15 percent per annum

At a meeting on Friday, October 27, the Russian Central Bank sharply raised the key rate by two percentage points at once – to 15 percent per annum. Over the past four months, the rate has doubled. From September 2022 to July 2023 it was at 7.5 percent. The regulator explains the tightening of monetary policy (MP) by increased inflation risks and rising inflation expectations.

The Central Bank does not rule out a further rate increase

According to the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, the Central Bank will further tighten monetary policy if it does not see sufficient effect from the steps already taken. At the same time, the Bank of Russia does not rule out either increasing or maintaining the key rate at the current level until the end of this year. The main factor in decision-making remains inflation and inflation expectations of the population.

At recent meetings, we raised the key rate by tangible steps and will be ready to do this again if we do not see signs of a sustainable slowdown in inflation and a cooling of inflation expectations Elvira Nabiullinahead of the Bank of Russia See also Elections in Japan overshadowed by Abe's assassination

Nabiullina also said that the parameters of the federal budget for 2024-2026 became a significant factor in the decision to increase the rate.

For his part, head of the banking and money market analysis department of Veles Capital Investment Company Yuri Kravchenko believes that the main purpose of the rate increase was to achieve the inflation target of four percent in 2024.

Photo: alexkich / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Others see a high rate as a risk of slowing down the country’s economy. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, Candidate of Economic Sciences Nikolai Kulbaka noted that investment money is becoming expensive. “That is, there will be less investment in the economy. This will lead to a slowdown in the economy, that is, in principle, fighting inflation, we are slowing down the rate of economic growth, which is already extremely low, but there are no options here – either you put up with inflation and wait for at least some economic growth, or you fight with inflation and you don’t expect economic growth. A strategy to combat inflation has been chosen,” the expert explained.

How can a rate increase affect the ruble exchange rate?

Analysts believe that, in general, such a decision will be beneficial for the ruble. For example, the director of the analytical department of the Region Investment Company Valery Weisberg believesthat a significant increase in the rate increases the chances of the dollar falling below 90 rubles over the next few quarters. At the same time, the first reaction of the Russian currency to the rate increase was positive: the dollar fell below 93 rubles, and the euro below 98, this has not happened since the beginning of July.

Experts believe that in the coming months the dollar will trade in the range of 90 to 95 rubles. “We expect a strengthening of the ruble, growth in exports and a decrease in imports by the end of the year. The number of speculative transactions in the ruble should decrease as government regulation becomes stricter,” said senior economist at the Sinara investment bank Sergei Konygin.

What can ordinary Russians expect?

Experts are confident that raising the key rate will increase the attractiveness of deposits: banks may further increase deposit rates. “The main increase will most likely come from deposits with a maturity of up to one year. Banks will be less active in raising rates beyond this period,” commented Chief analyst at Banki.ru Bogdan Zvarich.

Photo: Vladimir Fedorenko / RIA Novosti

Deposit rates will increase to 14.5 percent, which is beneficial for those who are ready to open them, said Professor of the Higher School of Economics Evgeniy Kogan. “That is, the Central Bank wants to sharply increase the level of savings, reduce consumption, cool the market and increase savings. For those who have money and want to invest in deposits, this is a good time. The Central Bank wants people to save more and spend less,” he explained.

As the key rate rises, mortgage rates may also rise. Some experts admit that measures will be taken to reduce the state’s costs of maintaining preferential mortgages. “Maybe a reduction in the surcharge for banks. Now it is 2.5 percent, perhaps it will be reduced to 2-1.5 percent. Accordingly, there will be little interest for banks in issuing preferential mortgages. The second point is that they can raise the rate on preferential mortgages by two percent. In general, for those who were thinking about buying with a preferential mortgage, I would recommend doing so. If you rent an apartment on a first-come, first-served basis, then definitely now,” indicated Member of the Russian Guild of Realtors Konstantin Barsukov.