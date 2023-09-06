The Bank of Russia said that between September 14 and September 22, it will sell 21.4 billion rubles a day ($218.5 million) of foreign currency on the market, ten times the amount it currently sells on a daily basis.

The central bank linked the move to future payments for foreign currency bonds issued by the government known as the “Eurobond”.

The Bank of Russia said, “The Ministry of Finance will pay in rubles to holders of Eurobonds in accordance with the established procedures, and therefore part of the holders of these bonds may lead to additional demand for foreign currencies.”

The Russian government imposed the payment of these bonds in rubles, even though they are denominated in foreign currencies, after Western sanctions.

The additional selling in the central bank will help “respond to potential additional demand for foreign exchange and reduce volatility in the market during that period.”

While the value of the ruble recovered after it fell in the wake of the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine thanks to measures taken by the authorities, it has been declining for a year.

The Russian currency fell dramatically in early August, breaking the level of 100 rubles per dollar for the first time since the period immediately following the launch of the military operation.

The Bank of Russia raised the main interest rate from 8.5 to 12 percent in order to bring stability to the ruble and control high inflation.

This helped the ruble improve to below 94 per dollar, but it has slowly eased to 98 per dollar now.

A dispute has erupted in recent weeks between the government and the Bank of Russia, with its governor, Elvira Nabiullina, opposing any further government intervention in the economy to avoid further weakening it.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov supports strengthening government control over capital movement.