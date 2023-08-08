David Geringas, one of the most important cellists of our time, told Jan Brachmann, editor in the feature section of this newspaper, his life story. We bring an excerpt from it as a preprint.

On October 30th I came back to Moscow from Germany. Tanja’s sister picked me up from the airport and told me: “Don’t worry. Tanja is fine.” I was shocked: “Why?” – “She’s in the hospital.” I was immediately concerned. Shortly before her diploma, Tanja injured her finger and couldn’t play her exam. She had been allowed to postpone everything for a year. But now she was pregnant. And she did everything she could to pass the exam before the baby was born. But in October, while I was in Germany, complications arose with the baby. Tanja had probably overreached herself. Now she was in danger of losing the baby. Upset from the trip and worried about Tanya, I went to see Rostropovich that evening. I knew that he would travel again the very next day, to Germany. Otherwise we wouldn’t have had time to see each other for weeks. When I came to his apartment, he greeted me hastily and said: “You have to wait a bit.” He disappeared back into one of the rooms, I waited. I didn’t know what it was about. Suddenly the door of the cabinet opened and a tall, red-haired man with a beard stepped out. He said goodbye to Rostropovich and left. “Do you know who that was?” Rostropovich asked me. I had no idea. “That was Solzhenitsyn,” said my teacher. And at that moment he sounded mysterious like never before. So now I had seen Solzhenitsyn.