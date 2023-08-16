According to the results of July, the Russian car market returned to fifth place among European sites. In June Russia was displaced to the sixth place by Spain. Analysts report this on August 16 “Autostat”.

Most of the cars in Europe were sold by a wide margin in Germany – 243,277 cars. The United Kingdom came in second with 143,921 new cars sold, the country’s best result since July 2020, but still falling short of pre-pandemic 2019 sales. Now the UK car market is behind the results of four years ago by 28%.

France closes the top three in new car sales in Europe, where 128,947 cars were sold in the second month of summer. In fourth place is Italy (119,207 cars).

In fifth place was the Russian market of new cars, where 95,654 cars were sold in July, which is 2.7 times more than in July 2022.

Earlier, on August 11, Avtostat analysts reported that in the first half of 2023, the Russian market for used light commercial vehicles (LCV) increased by 16%. In total, 194.8 used LCVs were purchased in the country between January and June.

More than 40% of this number (79.1 thousand cars) accounted for cars of the Gorky Automobile Plant (GAZ), LCVs of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) were in second place – 15.1 thousand cars. Also, the ranking of the most popular brands in the used LCV market includes Volkswagen (12.6 thousand units), Ford (11.5 thousand units) and Mercedes-Benz (10.5 thousand units).

The most popular LCV model on the secondary market is the GAZ-3302, which sold 43.9 thousand copies in the first half of the year. The second most popular model is Gazelle NEXT with the result of 13.5 thousand copies.