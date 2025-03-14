Black smoke in the air after the clash between an oil tanker and a freighter off the coast of East Yorkshire

The Russian captain of the freighter that crashed Monday with an oil tanker, chartered by the United States Army, at the North Sea, was accused this Friday of involuntary homicide for serious negligence.

«The captain of the Solong ship, Vladimir Motin, 59 and a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, was accused of involuntary homicide for serious negligence and put in Preventive prisonbefore his appearance before the Hull Magistrates court this Saturday, ”said the Humberside police in a statement.

The collision between the Solong freighter and the oil company Stena Immaculate, which was anchored, occurred on Monday morning to some 20 kilometers from the coast of Yorkshire, in the northeast of England.

The collision caused Large fires aboard both ships and a member of the freighter crew disappeared And it is thought to be dead.