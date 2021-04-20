Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin’s spokesman explained to Izvestia the rise in prices for residential real estate.

According to a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers, a complex of factors has an impact on the rise in prices for residential real estate, including an increase in the cost of building materials, a shortage of labor, preferential mortgages, a pandemic and the transition to project financing.

Thus, the rate of growth in the cost of apartments in Russia has slowed down, but is still quite high. So, in January-March, apartments on the primary market rose by 8 percent compared to the previous quarter. The same indicator for October-December 2020 was 10 percent. In annual terms, apartments have now become more expensive by 26 percent.

Earlier it was reported that the demand for secondary housing in the Moscow region began to weaken – by the end of March, it decreased by 22 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Despite the stabilization of the market, in the Moscow region, the terms of exposition of apartments have sharply decreased – if a year ago it took an average of 136 days to sell, now it takes 122 days, experts calculated.

