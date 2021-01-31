A Russian was detained in Omsk on suspicion of cruel treatment of his five-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter. This is reported on website Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The report states that the reason for the start of the pre-investigation check and the initiation of a criminal case was a video posted on the Internet. In the video, a man, being in a private house, brutally and violently threw the children on the floor. Police officers later established that the mother of the children had made the video.

The suspect was previously prosecuted for theft. According to preliminary data, the state of health of children is not a cause for concern. “At present, investigators are working with the suspect, and during interrogation he confessed to what he had done,” the message says.

A criminal case was initiated against the 45-year-old man under the article “Torture of minors”. “The investigation intends to choose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention,” the ICR said.

It is also noted that the chairman of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, took personal control over the course of the investigation of the criminal case of torturing children.

In early January, a resident of Chita beat his four-year-old stepson and locked him in an unheated garage for several hours in a 30-degree frost. On the night of December 28, a Russian beat a child for a minor offense. Then he left the preschooler alone in the garage, while the boy was barefoot and dressed in lightweight tights and a T-shirt. He spent several hours locked up and received frostbite on his hands and feet. The victim was taken to hospital, where he was also found injured.